‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 confirmed for early 2020 UK release

The UK release date for season 4 of Rick and Morty has been confirmed.

The new series will come to Channel 4 in the UK in January 2020, and it’ll be split into two parts containing five episodes each.

Repeats of the new season will be shown on E4, with all episodes also able to stream on All 4.

Speaking of the new series, Channel 4’s Director of Programming Ian Katz says: “Millions of fans have been waiting for more than two years for a new series of Rick and Morty, the most brilliantly bonkers show on television. We’re thrilled that it will be aired exclusively on Channel 4 and I promise it will be worth the wait.”

The airing of season 4 on Channel 4 comes as part of a wider deal between Adult Swim and the UK network, which will see the American network’s shows becoming available on streaming service All 4.

The show’s co-creatorsDan Harmon and Justin Roiland have recently given a few hints as to where the season might go narrative-wise.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, they said: “Without giving anything away, we have serialized stuff we check in on now and then that’s sprinkled over the top of strong episodic episodes,” Roiland said.

“To fans of the show, they’re going to want to watch them in order.”