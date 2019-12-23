Rihanna teases ‘R9’ album update with funny video of dancing puppy

Rihanna has shared a funny update on her ‘R9’ album with fans – scroll down the page to see it now.

The pop star has been promising new music is on the way for some time now, however she is yet to release the follow-up to her 2016 album ‘Anti’.

Yesterday (December 22), the musician posted a video of a dog bouncing in its box soundtracked by House Of Pain’s ‘Jump Around’. “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she captioned the post.

The post comes a year after Rihanna told a fan in her Instagram comments that ‘R9’ would be released in 2019. Although she has teased new music several times since then, no new music has arrived with the star focusing on other business interests including her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection and her Fenty beauty line.

In October, Rihanna said she was still working on the new record, which would be influenced by reggae. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae,” she told Vogue. “But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”

In June, she also described the album as “a really fun one”. “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she told Interview. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete.”

Earlier this year, Rihanna was named the world’s richest female musician after amassing a net worth of $600 million (£461 million) through her music catalogue, tours and beauty and lingerie lines.