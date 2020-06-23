Riot Games to buff Viper in upcoming ‘Valorant’ patch

Riot Games has revealed that it will introduce buffs for the agent Viper in its upcoming patch for Valorant.

Valorant lead character designer Ryan “Morello” Scott revealed the updates during a Twitch livestream. The balance changes will affect two of Viper’s abilities: Snake Bite and Toxic Screen.

Snake Bite will be receiving a new mechanic called “Fragie”, which is said to be a debuff that will increase the damage taken by inflected characters. It will last for a “very, very short time” after leaving the ability’s AOE. However, the damage of the ability itself will not be changed.

On the other hand, Toxic Screen will soon have the ability to be shot through walls and “piece through the map”, according to Morello. He calls the change a “very critical buff” that will allow a “ton of new wall placement opportunities” and gameplay strategies for players.

Morello believes that after these changes are implemented, Viper will become “a lot more potent” as an agent. However, he also cautioned that more tweaks might come after this initial buff as Riot is just “easing into balance”.

Viper’s buffs will appear in patch 1.02 for Valorant, which is expected to launch sometime this week. The new update will also re-introduce ranked mode as well as add a surrender option.

In patch 1.01, which was released in early June, Riot nerfed the agent Sage. The cast range for her Barrier Orb ability was reduced by half to 10m as the skill was allowing her to “aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant”.