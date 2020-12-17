Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme until the end of April

The capital currently has the fifth-highest rate of infections in the country, with 506 per 100,000 people infected.

The imposition of the strongest possible restrictions on the capital means that audiences will no longer be allowed in any capacity at live events. These restrictions will also apply to parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.

The tier system’s next review is believed to be planned for December 23, meaning all socially-distanced shows scheduled between now and then will have to be postponed or cancelled.