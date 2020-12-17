Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme until the end of April

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK’s furlough scheme will be extended until the end of April, as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the scheme, the government will continue to pay 80% of the salary of employees for hours not worked until the end of April.
The scheme will be available to employees across the UK, meaning that funding is guaranteed for areas facing tier three lockdown measures as well as Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
We are extending furlough until the end of April 2021.
We will continue to pay 80% towards wages of unworked hours – giving businesses and employees across the UK certainty into the New Year.
According to BBC News, the scheme has so far supported 9.6 million jobs across the UK, with more than one million businesses using it.
Initially introduced along with the UK’s first national lockdown in March, the furlough scheme has been repeatedly extended. Last month, Sunak extended it past a then-deadline of December until the end of March 2021.
