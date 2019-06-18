Rob Delaney reveals he was meant to play Elvis in ‘Rocketman’

The comedian's hair was permanently dyed black for the role

Rob Delaney has revealed that he filmed a scene for the recent Elton John biopic Rocketman, in which he made a cameo as Elvis Presley.

The scenes were ultimately cut, although as Delaney revealed on BBC 6 Music, his hair ended up dyed black for months after the shoot.

“I did shoot a couple of scenes in the film as a guy named Elvis Presley, who you may have heard of, and they even dyed my hair black for it,” he said.

“In the make-up trailer, they said: ‘Do you want the temporary dye or the permanent? My hair is black in another movie because of playing Elvis in Rocketman, which got cut, which is very funny, but that’s just the way the ball bounces sometimes.”

He added that he feels no resentment after having his scene cut from the film.

“I know when Sharon Horgan and I were making Catastrophe, we would frequently cut out things that we really enjoyed, just for time, so I bear no ill-will towards the makers of Rocketman.”

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that another cameo from another of Elton’s fellow rock icons almost took place, with Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury, as portrayed in Bohemian Rhapsody, initially planned for a crossover scene.

Elvis, meanwhile, looks set for a biopic of his own. In March it was reported that Tom Hanks is in advanced talks to play Colonel Tom Parker in an upcoming film helmed by Baz Luhrman. The role of Elvis is as-yet unfilled.