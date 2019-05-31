It looks like the rumours were true

Robert Pattinson has reportedly been confirmed as the new Batman.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that the former Twilight star was the “top choice” to play the caped crusader in the forthcoming The Batman movie following Ben Affleck’s departure.

Pattinson was previously rumoured to be in the running but reps for Warner Brothers have now reportedly confirmed the news to Variety today.

Others rumoured to take up the high-profile role included Jack O’Connell, Kit Harrington, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, and Armie Hammer. Ansel Elgort, Dylan O’Brien, Logan Lerman, and Noah Centineo were also supposedly in the running.

Affleck was originally meant to direct The Batman but was dismissed in January 2017. He was replaced by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, who also scrapped a script written by the actor.

With Affleck’s departure confirmed, the movie’s release date was also pushed back. It will now be out on June 25, 2021.

Last year, Reeves said the new standalone film would not be an origin story after fans speculated it could closely follow Frank Miller’s graphic novel The Batman: Year One. “Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” the director said.

“We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”