Rosalía shares bass-heavy new single ‘A Palé’ – listen

The latest from the Spanish pop sensation

Rosalía has shared a new song called ‘A Palé’.

The Spanish star has released the track with an accompanying music video (directed by Jora Frantzis), which sees her perform in an industrial park alongside dancers who are dressed in workwear.

‘A Palé’, which Rosalía co-produced with El Guincho and Frank Dukes, starts off as a mellow tune before erupting into a bass-heavy affair for the rest of the track.

It follows the musician’s critically acclaimed second album, ‘El Mal Querer’, which was released in 2018.

The singer heads to Brixton’s O2 Academy on December 5 before rounding off 2019 with a string of shows in Spain.

In the summer NME’s Douglas Greenwood was blown away by the star’s performance at Somerset House.

He wrote: “Rosalía is everything you could want from a pop star. She’s professional and dedicated to her craft. Her setlist is tight and she warrants the deep cuts. The dance routines are flawless, and she’s by turns humble and terrifying: being able to flit between those two is important.

“…It’s a military-tight operation, but not a vapid one: the nature of Rosalía’s music demands that the artist herself takes it seriously so the desired effect takes hold…If Ariana Grande is pop’s vocal acrobat, Rosalía is its contortionist: she reaches the corners others can’t.”