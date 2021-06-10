Rose Matafeo jokes ‘Starstruck’ season two will see Jessie die

Rose Matafeo has taken to social media today (June 10) to confirm a second season of Starstruck and to joke about the fate of Jessie.

The first season was made up of six-parts and arrived on BBC iPlayer back in April. The plot follows a young woman in London who wakes up after a one night stand to discover she has slept with a movie star.

Matafeo, creator and writer of Starstruck, shared a picture on Twitter which showed an opened Word document with ‘Series Two Pitches’ as the heading. Underneath were a number of wild “plot pitches”, one of which said “Jessie dies.”

Other suggestions were: “Jessie gets hot and ripped. Tom is a flat earther…Tom uploads her to an external hard drive.”

You can see the post below:

excited for Starstruck S2 pic.twitter.com/RghscGUKGx — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) June 10, 2021

Matafeo announced the news earlier today (June 10) saying: “Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series, because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”