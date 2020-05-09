Roy Horn of the magic duo Siegfried and Roy has died aged 75 after contracting the coronavirus.

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher broke records as the longest-running act in Las Vegas. They were known for captivating audiences with dazzling acts that often included extravagant costumes, pulsating lighting, pyrotechnics, and a variety of animals.

Horn’s death was confirmed by his German compatriot, who said in a statement: “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world.”

Horn was born Uwe Ludwig Horn on October 3, 1944, in Nordenham, Germany. He and Fischbacher met while working on a cruise ship – Horn as a steward and Siegfried as a magician. Soon after they began performing together for another cruise liner based in New York.

The duo first worked in Las Vegas in 1967, and in 1990 began a run at the Mirage Hotel that lasted nearly 14 years. However, Horn was forced to stop performing in 2003 after a white tiger attacked him during one of their shows.

Happening on his 59th birthday, Horn was leading Mantacore, a 400-pound, seven-foot-long striped white male tiger, across the stage at the Mirage when he stumbled and fell. Mantacore sunk his teeth into Horn’s neck and dragged him offstage.

Some in the audience believed it to be part of the act until Siegfried announced that the show was over. Horn’s puncture wounds were causing him to bleed out. He also suffered a stroke.

The incident permanently affected his mobility and speech, which meant his performing days were over, but Horn was able to take part in some events before the duo retired in 2010.

“There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried,” Fischbacher’s statement continued. “Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”