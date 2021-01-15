Royal Blood tease new single ‘Typhoons’ and announce vinyl release

Royal Blood have announced plans to release another single from their forthcoming third album next week.

The track ‘Typhoons’ will be made available on 7” from January 22 and can be pre-ordered here now. The band teased 19 seconds of the new single on social media earlier today (January 15) – listen below.

It follows Royal Blood’s previous single ‘Trouble’s Coming’, which marked the duo’s first new material since their 2017 album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?.

We've got something special coming next week but for now get your hands on this razzmatazz.

Pre-order the Typhoons 7" from https://t.co/Cjkv4agdVm pic.twitter.com/2EThfdH32Z — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) January 15, 2021

Upon the song’s release, frontman Mike Kerr told NME: “We realised that this much dancier sound really lent itself to the kind of music we were already making.

“We found this through-line between classic rock, dance music and disco music where, to me, some of the best fretting ever is AC/DC. They always play over this straight beat. It’s just like a heartbeat through the songs that never stops. Then these riffs just cut over the top.”

He added: “All we had to do was speed it up and it gave us this new approach to what we did. It felt like we were seeing in colour for the first time.”

Elsewhere, Kerr explained that the songs featured on Royal Blood’s upcoming third album would each “have their own personality” that “encapsulates the change and progression that we’ve made as a band and as people”.

The duo also recently shared a remix of the track, courtesy of DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine (aka Tino Piontek), who transformed the comeback single into a slick, modern disco smash and they joined forces with Run The Jewels for a new version of ‘The Ground Below’.