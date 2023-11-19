Russell Brand reportedly questioned by police over alleged assault allegations

Russell Brand has reportedly been questioned by police over alleged assault allegations.

Earlier this year, Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand strongly denied the claims.

As reported by The Times, Scotland Yard said a man in his forties who is understood to be the actor, comedian and presenter, attended a police station in south London on Thursday (November 16) where he was questioned in relation to “non-recent” alleged sexual offences.

Brand was reportedly interviewed under caution from detectives in the Metropolitan Police who said that its investigation was continuing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A man in his forties attended a police station in south London on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

“He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Enquiries continue.”

The allegations against Brand relate to a seven year period “at the height of his fame” between 2006 and 2013 according to The Sunday Times’, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches initial investigation and come from four women, one of whom was 16 at the time. At the time of the allegations, Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4.

Since the reports were released in September, allegations from more women have emerged, with The Times saying they have not been investigated yet, though will be “rigorously checked”.

Both Channel 4 and the BBC have opened investigations into Brand, and the Metropolitan Police requested information from The Times and Channel 4’s investigation regarding any alleged offences, and have urged any victims to come forward.

Earlier this month, Brand was also accused of sexually assaulting an extra on the set of his 2010 film, Arthur.

According to a civil lawsuit in the US, Brand was alleged to have exposed himself to a woman before following her into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her. Brand has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The latest case has been filed under the Adult Survivor’s Act – a legislation in New York that allows alleged victims of sexual offences for which the statute of limitations has passed to file civil suits for a one-year period between 24 November 2022 and 24 November 2023 (via BBC).