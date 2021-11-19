Ryan Reynolds tried selling ‘Red Notice’ props on ‘Antiques Roadshow’

Ryan Reynolds has made an attempt to sell a prop from his latest film Red Notice on Antiques Roadshow.

Reynolds appeared on the longstanding show in a skit with host Lark Mason. During his time onscreen, he attempted to flog what he referred to as a “Cleopatra egg.”

“This isn’t a family heirloom,” Reynolds answered when asked about the egg’s history, which he claimed was “commissioned by Cleopatra at the end of her life”.

He continued: “My family disowned me. They don’t like me. It’s more of an heirloom that my good friend at the museum lent me.

“He’s not aware that he lent it to me. It sounds a little complicated. So, that’s perhaps going to play into the value, because of regulatory issues.”

Watch the clip in full below.

This isn’t the only prank that has been instigated during Red Notice’s press tour. Reynolds co-star Dwayne Johnson has called out Reynolds in a large-scale prank involving a billboard and a mom joke.

Johnson took to social media to share the prank billboard, which reads: “Ryan Reynolds uses his Mom’s Netflix account.”

“For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did,” Johnson added in the caption.

Reynolds soon retaliated on Twitter. “In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account,” he wrote.

Red Notice has broken a Netflix record, becoming the most-watched film ever on the streaming service in its opening day, according to its three main stars.

“WOW #RedNotice is Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram to toast the record-breaking achievement. “Congrats to this whole team!”