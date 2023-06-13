Ryanair bans duty-free alcohol on flights from UK to Ibiza

Ryanair has announced a ban on duty-free alcohol on flights from the UK to Ibiza due to previous incidents on board.

According to MixMag, customers were informed of the ban via an email from the airline. The email stated that duty-free alcohol taken on board their flights from the UK to the Balearic islands will now have to be tagged and stored under the aircraft.

Duty-free alcohol will still be available for purchase but it must be stored in a luggage. Ryanair said “any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge.”

“If the alcohol is unsuitable for placing in the hold (eg a plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided,” They continued. Those who attempt to conceal alcohol will risk removal from their flight with no compensation or refund.

The decision to go through with the ban comes after 15 people were removed from a flight from Manchester to Ibiza back in April due to drunken behaviour, which caused a massive delay of five hours. The airline also added that “Boarding gates will be carefully monitored and customers showing any signs of anti-social behaviour or attempting to conceal alcohol will be denied travel without refund or compensation”.

