Salt Bae criticised for “chasing clout” on field at World Cup final

He paraded around the pitch with Argentina players after their triumph in Qatar

By Will Richards
Salt Bae
Salt Bae holding the World Cup after Argentina beat France in the 2022 final in Qatar. Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Salt Bae has been criticised for “chasing clout” by celebrating on the field after Argentina’s victory in the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi’s team beat France on penalties on Sunday night (December 18) after an entertaining 3-3 draw to lift their first World Cup since 1986.

After the trophy was lifted, photos and videos emerged of Salt Bae – the viral Turkish celebrity chef – celebrating with the Argentinian players and taking photos and videos on the pitch.

The actions have led to many criticising the chef for “chasing clout,” with one Twitter user writing: “Salt Bae pestering Messi has to be the perfect symbol for all the awful off-field shit hovering around and poisoning anything good about this World Cup. Dismal little character.”

“Salt Bae is so fcking annoying. I would never forgive the internet for making that man famous,” another added.

After his request for a photo was met with little enthusiasm by Messi, one tweeted: “Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae.”

In the World Cup final, Argentina were winning for a majority of the game, after Lionel Messi scored in the 23rd minute followed by a goal from his teammate Angel Di Maria in the 36th minute. However, France’s Mbappé scored two goals in 90 seconds to force the match into extra time.

Argentina once again took the lead in the 108th minute with a Lionel Messi goal but Mbappé equalised ten-minutes later, making him only the second ever player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The match, which took place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, ended in a penalty shootout that Argentina ultimately won.

The entertainment world then quickly reacted to the result, with Hugh Jackman calling it a “sensational tournament with herculean efforts by both teams” while Architects’ Sam Carter said: “What a truly unbelievable game of football! Best final I’ve ever seen. Congratulations Argentina.”

