Salt Bae criticised for “chasing clout” on field at World Cup final

Salt Bae has been criticised for “chasing clout” by celebrating on the field after Argentina’s victory in the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi’s team beat France on penalties on Sunday night (December 18) after an entertaining 3-3 draw to lift their first World Cup since 1986.

After the trophy was lifted, photos and videos emerged of Salt Bae – the viral Turkish celebrity chef – celebrating with the Argentinian players and taking photos and videos on the pitch.

The actions have led to many criticising the chef for “chasing clout,” with one Twitter user writing: “Salt Bae pestering Messi has to be the perfect symbol for all the awful off-field shit hovering around and poisoning anything good about this World Cup. Dismal little character.”

“Salt Bae is so fcking annoying. I would never forgive the internet for making that man famous,” another added.

Salt Bae pestering Messi has to be the perfect symbol for all the awful off-field shit hovering around and poisoning anything good about this World Cup. Dismal little character https://t.co/ayGWEFkEzZ — Terry, Daley ⭐️⭐️ (@T_Daley) December 18, 2022

Salt Bae is so fcking annoying. I would never forgive the internet for making that man famous. https://t.co/PYbOilx4AN — うちは (@ayyydaniela) December 19, 2022

That Salt bae fella is such a weirdo. Why he’s famous I’ll never know pic.twitter.com/IMjloQs7gI — fingaldinz (@fingaldinz) December 19, 2022

After his request for a photo was met with little enthusiasm by Messi, one tweeted: “Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae.”

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae tried to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup win with the team and got clowned by Messi @KFCBarstool @KFCRadio pic.twitter.com/4tD8VqwRfj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2022

This is ridiculous, shame on FIFA for allowing him to touch, kiss, and hold the World Cup. Salt Bae drops salt on meat, what is he doing there? pic.twitter.com/gLyX7pT4OG — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) December 20, 2022

In the World Cup final, Argentina were winning for a majority of the game, after Lionel Messi scored in the 23rd minute followed by a goal from his teammate Angel Di Maria in the 36th minute. However, France’s Mbappé scored two goals in 90 seconds to force the match into extra time.

Argentina once again took the lead in the 108th minute with a Lionel Messi goal but Mbappé equalised ten-minutes later, making him only the second ever player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The match, which took place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, ended in a penalty shootout that Argentina ultimately won.

The entertainment world then quickly reacted to the result, with Hugh Jackman calling it a “sensational tournament with herculean efforts by both teams” while Architects’ Sam Carter said: “What a truly unbelievable game of football! Best final I’ve ever seen. Congratulations Argentina.”