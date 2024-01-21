‘Saltburn’ star Barry Keoghan opens up about “insane” audition with Steven Spielberg

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has opened up about the time he had an “insane” audition with director Steven Spielberg.

The actor, who is currently on screens in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, recalled his audition for Spielberg’s 2018 sci-fi film, Ready Player One.

Keoghan told GQ: “I remember doing the screen test, and he had a little camcorder in his hand, and I was like, ‘This is insane. Steven Spielberg is filming me doing a scene, on a camcorder.’”

While he didn’t get the part, he went on to tell the interviewer he’d love to work with Spielberg in the future.

Keoghan has explained how he had some reservations about filming the final scene in Saltburn recently. Warning: spoilers for the film ahead.

The actor plays university student Oliver Quick in Emerald Fennell’s black comedy drama, alongside Jacob Elordi as his classmate Felix Catton.

At the end of the film, it’s revealed that Oliver orchestrated various deaths within the Catton family after spending his summer at Saltburn – making him the sole inheritor of the entire estate.

In celebration of his success, Oliver strips naked and dances through the Saltburn estate to ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Speaking about filming the scene to Entertainment Weekly, Keoghan said he was initially hesitant to bare all. “The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I’m a bit ehhh,” the actor said. “But after take one, I was ready to go.

“I was like, ‘Let’s go again. Let’s go again.’ You kind of forget, because there’s such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, ‘All right, this is about the story now.’”

Keoghan said the ending “totally felt right”, adding: “It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.’ Yeah… it was fun.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently gave her reaction to the film’s final scene, saying she “wasn’t quite prepared for the visual”.