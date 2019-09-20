Sam Fender scores first Number One on Official UK Albums Chart with ‘Hypersonic Missiles’

The musician was presented with an award to commemorate the achievement by former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer

Sam Fender has gone straight to the top of the Official UK Albums Chart today (September 20), claiming his first Number One album.

The North Shields musician released his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ last week (September 13) after being named the BRITs Critics’ Choice winner in December 2018.

Fender dethroned last week’s Number One – Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – which now sits at Number Two, and is the only new release to feature in this week’s Top Five. ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ is also only the fifth debut album to top the Official UK Albums Chart this year, following Tom Walker’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’, Dave’s ‘Psychodrama’, Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, and Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Fender said of topping the charts: “This is beyond dream territory. I thought my dreams were complete when I played Jools Holland, never mind this madness. Thanks to all the fans. This is just the start.”

He was presented with an official Number One award to commemorate the achievement, which was handed to him by former Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer. The celebrations will continue tonight as the musician performs a small show at a secret Tyneside location.

In a four-star review of ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, NME said: “Sam Fender’s debut album isn’t particularly voguish – it’s a bloke with a guitar singing about ‘issues’. Those words might make you recoil, but the Geordie Springsteen knows his way around a tune.”

Meanwhile, the rising star covered Sam Smith and Normani’s ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ on a recent visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Fender will embark on a sold-out headline tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, which will see him perform four nights at Newcastle’s O2 Academy as well as two shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.