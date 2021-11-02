‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot will pay tribute to former Screech actor

The upcoming second season of the Saved By The Bell will pay homage to former cast mate Dustin Diamond, who died in February.

The actor played the high schooler for the original show’s four seasons until 1993, and then went on to star in spin-offs The College Years and The New Class.

He passed away three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Advertisement

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” Diamond’s agent Roger Paul said in a statement to Rolling Stone at the time.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Although Diamond did not appear in the first season of the new reboot, executive producer Franco Bario and showrunner Tracey Wigfield agreed that something should be done to remember the actor this time around.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know him and I hadn’t met him,” Wigfield told Variety. “Just thinking about it as a fan, I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end.”

The alternative is a scene involving the show’s original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies. The group reunite at their old hangout The Max to remember Diamond. Clips of the actor from his career on the show will also be featured.

“A lot of what Screech was is known for was being the butt of a joke or being an outrageous character, and what we were hoping for was using the clips to show how important he was to the show, but also to the other characters in the show,” said Bario.

Saved By The Bell season two will premiere in the US on November 24.