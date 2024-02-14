Selma Blair apologises after Islamophobic comment

Selma Blair has apologised for comments she made earlier this month which were seen by many as Islamaphobic.

The Legally Blonde star commented on a social media post made by immigration reform advocate, Abraham Hamra, which concerned the attack on Israeli music festival, Supernova, on October 7 2023.

Hamra criticised several US politicians for voting against a measure to prevent anyone who took part in the attack from immigrating to the US.

Advertisement

The comment by Blair, which has now been deleted, read: “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

Now, Blair has addressed her comments via Instagram writing: “I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.”

She added: “As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment.”

She continued to take accountability for her comments saying: “Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands.”

“Those who know me, know that wherever I go, I try to create branches to hold onto, bridges to meet on for all marginalised communities. I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it – not hate,” Blair wrote in the post.

Advertisement

She concluded her statement with: “I apologise to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologise to my friends. And I apologise to anyone I hurt. And I will do better.”

Last month it was revealed that a documentary about the attack at Supernova was acquired by broadcasters and set to be released.