Seth Rogan has criticised Republican senator Ted Cruz following remarks he made about newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

The Texas senator took to Twitter to criticise Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, writing “he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

He added: “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Rogen later hit back at Cruz, who wrote: “Fuck off you fascist” to which Cruz replied: “Charming, civil, educated response. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

Yesterday (January 20), Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Biden’s presidential inauguration ceremony took place at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., with Donald Trump having bid farewell to the White House earlier in the day.

Following a performance of the US national anthem from Lady Gaga, Biden was officially declared president before he addressed the nation and a limited crowd that was gathered at Capitol Hill.

“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve,” Biden’s speech began.

He continued: “Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested and it has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, a cause of democracy.”