Seven new Survival modes added to ‘GTA Online’

Rockstar Games has confirmed that seven new survival modes have been implemented to GTA Online in its latest update.

As reported by PCGamesN, the new additions to the ever-growing city of Los Santos will expand the popular Survival mode and further help players make some cash in-game. This was reportedly revealed in May, with Rockstar teasing the new content drops.

Survival mode has one to four players defending various locations from oncoming waves of NPCs with the challenge increasing over time. There are typically 10 waves of enemies per Survival job, with players needing to be level 15 or above to access the mode.

All Freemode events will also be offering three times as many rewards from July 8 to July 19th. Garages are also being offered at a 40% discount, so plenty to spend cash on.

Anyone subscribed to Amazon Prime Gaming can additionally get their hands on a Buckingham Valkyrie helicopter for 70% discount.

A trailer for the original introduction of Survival mode can be watched below:

GTA Online originally launched on October 3, 2013, with Grand Theft Auto V itself estimated to be the fifth best-selling video game of all time.

At the end of June this year, GTA Online rolled out seven new Deadline arenas and a variety of bonus rewards for players to enjoy. Seven must be the company’s lucky number.

Just before that, Rockstar confirmed that GTA Online is shutting down on some platforms – namely, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.