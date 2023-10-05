Sharon Osbourne is opening an Ozzy Osbourne museum in Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she is opening an Ozzy Osbourne museum in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham.

Sharon opened up about the museum in the new episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which features both Sharon and Ozzy in discussion with their children Jack and Kelly.

Sharon spoke on the podcast about Ozzy’s “memorabilia place,” Sharon opened up about the planned museum, which will feature both a music-education section and a café.

Advertisement

Sharon explained to son Jack: “He’s having all of his awards [in the museum], all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from [the pre-Black Sabbath band] Earth days…I’ve got so much memorabilia.

“We’re gonna do it totally interactive — every video, every live show of your dad’s, everything there. It’s more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that want to see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get.

“We’re going to have a café, and in there we’re going to have every instrument you can think of. Music students can come in and we’re gonna do music classes, because there’s no music at schools anymore. We’re gonna get friends, other musicians to come in.”

Jack asked Sharon if it would be like a “School of Rock kind of thing?” to which Sharon replied: “Yes.”

You can watch the episode here:

Advertisement

Recently, Ozzy revealed his plans for 2024 off the back of his recent surgery.

The legendary metal vocalist and former Black Sabbath frontman revealed in a new interview that he has begun working on a new record, which he plans to record sometime in early 2024.

Speaking to Metal Hammer following his recent surgery – which he says would be his last – Ozzy revealed: “I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,” he added. “I want to take my time with this one!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ozzy Osbourne spoke of his recovery following his “final” surgery earlier this month, revealing that he’s “feeling okay” but “can’t walk properly yet”.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god,” Osbourne said. “I’m feeling okay – it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”