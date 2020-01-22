News Music News

Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for “outpouring of love” after Ozzy’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

"I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon."

Nick Reilly
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for the “outpouring of love” after Ozzy Osbourne revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon addressed Ozzy’s health battles as she appeared on US daytime show The Talk, a day after the rock icon revealed he was living with the neurological condition.

“[It’s] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family. So I have a second family. I don’t only have one, I have two,” she said.

“And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it’s heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback.”

Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards
Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

When asked about how she was feeling, she responded: “I’m good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven’t spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you.”

Reiterating Ozzy’s commitment to hitting the stage once more, she said: ”

“We’re not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs,” she said. “It was what he was born to do.”

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a form of the condition called PRKN 2 after he suffered a fall in February last year.

In April last year, he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

Osbourne recently released ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive on February 21.

