Sharon Stone says ‘cancel culture’ is “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen”

Sharon Stone has called cancel culture “the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen” in a new interview.

The actress shared her thoughts on the movement while promoting her new book The Beauty of Living Twice in a new interview on SiriusXM’s Just Jenny.

“I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen,” Stone told host Jenny Hutt. “I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other.”

Advertisement

She continued: “We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything,” she explained.

Sharon Stone said she believes others should “give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding.”

“Stop being so small. People have done so much more than one sentence,” she added, saying people should “grow up” and “grow some empathy.”

The actress shared an extract of her memoir recently with Vanity Fair, recalling the time she was asked to have sex with a co-star by a producer.

Advertisement

“He walked back and forth in his office with the [malted milk] balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should fuck my co-star,” Sharon Stone wrote.

“Why, in his day, he made love to Ava Gardner onscreen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause.”