The Sheffield Leadmill is auctioning off memorabilia to help staff affected by coronavirus crisis

Owners of The Leadmill in Sheffield are auctioning off several items of memorabilia to help pay staff wages during the coronavirus crisis.

The items include a custom guitar made from the Leadmill dance floor, signed by Arctic Monkeys and a signed George Ezra vinyl.

The auction will also feature a signed Biffy Clyro poster, an original Green Day poster from the 1990s, the coffin Royal Blood used at their Halloween 2014 show and a signed Arcade Fire poster.

A spokesperson told The Star: “We’ve been fortunate enough to hold on to loads of really cool items over the years but given the difficult times we’re in, we’ve decided to sell these on to help cover staff wages.

“We appreciate all your support throughout this time Sheffield. Reading the comments from you today has made a stressful time that little bit easier to get through.”

The spokesperson added that the venue is still open for business and all events are still going ahead unless otherwise advertised. Meanwhile, The Cat Empire recently announced a new initiative, Lockdown Get Down, that aims to help musicians generate income by directing music fans toward streaming services. Advertisement Representatives of the band said Lockdown Get Down is “intended to drive music lovers toward streaming more of their favourite artists during the lockdowns that people are facing across the planet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Arctic Monkeys were also recently rumoured to be planning a string of huge shows in Sheffield next year. Promoters SJM have given notice of a license application for three shows between June 4-6 2021 in the city’s Hillsborough Park – with details of the event being posted on the park gates.