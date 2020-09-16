Sheffield venue The Leadmill announces official re-opening

The team behind much-loved Sheffield venue The Leadmill have announced that they will officially re-open next week after five months of closure.

The Leadmill will host a series of student events from next Monday (September 21), with the venue newly adapted to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

Due to the pandemic, capacity has been reduced for a seated audience, and only pre-booked tickets will be accepted. Guests will be required to wear a face covering while exiting and entering the venue, but not when seated.

The Leadmill also has a number of comedy, quiz, bingo and drag nights booked throughout the next two months.

The first live band currently booked to play the venue are local industrial indie pop outfit The Wired, who perform on October 16.

Last month, meanwhile, The Leadmill shared their gratitude after Arctic Monkeys raised over £100,000 towards the venue’s survival through a charity raffle of frontman Alex Turner’s guitar.

“I can’t believe we’re over £100,000,” Leadmill general manager Rebecca Walker told NME. “That’s an insane amount of money and will go so far to securing not only the bricks and mortar of venues, but also their key members of staff.

“We so humbled and so grateful. We couldn’t thank the guys enough for listening to us and allowing us to reach out to them, but also just their generosity. To them, it’s just a guitar but to us it’s a lifeline – it’s a matter of whether a venue can stay open or not.”