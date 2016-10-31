The hotel from ‘The Shining’ to host The Overlook Film Festival

The Timberline Lodge, located in Oregon, will play host to the event in April

The hotel that served as the exterior setting of The Overlook Hotel in the 1980 film version of The Shining is to play host to a new film festival in April.

The iconic horror film, which was directed by Stanley Kubrick and adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name, is set in the fictional Overlook residence that the lead character, Jack Torrance (played in the film by Jack Nicholson), becomes the winter caretaker of.

The Timberline Lodge, located in Oregon on the west coast of the US, stood in as the exterior setting of The Overlook Hotel in The Shining (which was actually set in Colorado), and has since become synonymous with the film. Filming inside The Overlook was actually completed at a specially-constructed set at Elstree Studios, located in Borehamwood.

The Lodge will play host to the Overlook Film Festival for four days from April 27 next year, as Variety reports. Organisers Michael Lerman and Landon Zakheim have installed a horror theme to their festival, and plan to offer “experiential events, work in new and classic horror cinema, and interactive activities.”

The Overlook Film Festival advisory board will include Elijah Wood, director Joe Dante, and Insidious: Chapter 3 director Leigh Whannell.