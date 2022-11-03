Sienna Miller says producer told her to “fuck off” over equal pay

Sienna Miller has said a producer told her to “fuck off” when she asked for equal pay.

The actor revealed she was “offered less than half” of what a male costar was being paid for a role in a play on Broadway in New York.

“I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money – it’s about fairness and respect, thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t. They just said, ‘Well f**k off then’,” Miller said in an interview with British Vogue.

Miller said the disagreement became a “pivotal moment” in her career as she “realised I had every right to be equally subsidised for the work that I would have done”.

In 2020, Miller revealed that Chadwick Boseman took money from his own salary on 21 Bridges to boost her pay to the number she had asked for.

“‘What you did was extraordinary and meant the world’,” Miller recalled telling the late Black Panther star. “He came up to me when we wrapped and said, ‘You got paid what you deserved.’”

“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen,” she said. “It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully… There was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.’”

Jennifer Lawrence voiced her frustration with the gender pay gap in Hollywood earlier this year, saying she’ll always be paid less “because of my vagina”.