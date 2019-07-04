Sigrid to meet crying Glastonbury fan after successful Twitter hunt

The Norwegian pop star saw Nina sing "all the words" during her set last Saturday

A young fan who was spotted crying during Sigrid‘s Glastonbury performance on Saturday (June 29) now has the opportunity to meet her.

Following an appeal put out on Twitter by the Norwegian pop star, 13-year-old Nina has been found. Nina and her “cool dad” have been invited to meet Sigrid and watch her perform at this year’s Latitude Festival.

“The biggest legend of them all,” Sigrid’s tweet read, referring to the young fan. “I didn’t get to meet you, but you were ON FIRE throughout the whole show. thank you so much, I think you inspired everyone to sing along and you definitely made us very happy. and your dad!!!! what a cool dad!”

Sigrid then asked: “can we find out who this girl is???”

One of Nina’s friends replied to the post with a picture of the girl smiling while holding a copy of the singer’s Glastonbury set list – something she was given by the security team at the end of the performance.

According to the BBC, they saw the message and proceeded to connect Nina’s father with Sigrid’s publicist.

Nina said: “When she saw me singing along… I think she pointed at me, or kind of waved, and I was like ‘Oh my god, this is crazy’. It was the fact I was at the front, that she was there, and that she saw me.”

Touching upon her outpouring of tears, Nina added that she was a “very emotional person” in general.

Sigrid has now invited Nina and her father to Latitude Festival and has said she “can’t wait” to meet them.

“I spotted this girl in the front row, she was singing all the songs and looked like she knew all the words,” Sigrid told the BBC. “I really wanted to get to meet her but logistically it was difficult since it’s such a big festival.”

She added: “Thanks to Twitter and the help of the BBC we managed to find the dad, Adam, and I can’t wait to meet Nina and Adam at Latitude Festival in the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Sigrid covered Billie Eilish‘s track ‘bellyache’ for a live session back in May.

The Norwegian pop star, who released her debut album ‘Sucker Punch’ back in March, performed two tracks for Swedish station Sveriges Radio. Playing her own single ‘Don’t Feel Like Crying’ for the P3 Session, Sigrid also offered a rendition of Eilish’s 2017 song.