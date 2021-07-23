Simon Amstell wasn’t asked back for ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ reboot

Former Never Mind The Buzzcocks host Simon Amstell says that he wasn’t considered for the show’s reboot.

The actor and comedian presented the BBC pop quiz from 2006 to 2009. He has since pursued his own projects such as BBC sitcom Grandma’s House and his directorial debut Carnage.

The revival of Never Mind The Buzzcocks due in Autumn. However, in an interview with NME, Amstell says that he was not asked back to host.

“I’ve shed that skin,” he said when asked if he was contacted. “That skin is on the floor.” He then shook his head. “No.”

The Buzzcocks revival was announced earlier this month along with its new host, Taskmaster‘s Greg Davies. This Country star Daisy May Cooper and the returning Noel Fielding are team captains. Stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix will be a regular guest on the show.

The iconic music-themed comedy show will air on Sky and NOW for an eight-episode series, with an additional Christmas special in the works too.

Amstell’s next project is Spirit Hole, his first stand-up show in four years.

“Previous shows have really focused on the trauma and pain of being alive,” he told NME. “I had a show years ago called Numb but this new one is more playful and colourful. I hope it will provide what I feel we all need after the past year – which is a lot of joy and laughter.”

The show also delves into Amstell’s first stay at an ayahuasca rainforest retreat.

“I found myself taking all my clothes off during the ceremony, and I felt pulled to take my trousers off, and as I was taking my underwear off, I could feel the shame being peeled off and out of my body,” the comedian told NME.