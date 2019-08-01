Try on a Slipknot mask with this new Facebook selfie filter

Guns N' Roses gig-goers can also turn themselves into skeleton versions of the band

Slipknot fans can now wear the band’s masks through a special AR camera filter.

Through Facebook, users can superimpose various members of the band’s masks onto their faces.

The feature also allows fans to use the camera filters to turn themselves into the skeleton versions of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff Rose McKagan from Guns N’ Roses. You can view a number of examples below and also access the Slipknot filters here and the GN’R masks here.

You can enable the filter through any mobile device with Facebook installed. You can then take a photo of yourself and see yourself with Slipknot/GN’R masks on.

Meanwhile, frontman Corey Taylor was recently forced to halt the band’s Knotfest Roadshow performance in order to calm the crowd down after the moshpit grew particularly violent.

Taylor told the crowd at the time: “I’m not starting this song until you motherfuckers back up! We are all here together so back the fuck up. No one is fucking getting hurt on my fucking watch! Do you understand me?”

Slipknot are set to release new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ next week, and Taylor recently told fans to expect extreme things.

“As a whole — and I can say this honestly — it is probably the furthest we’ve pushed the boundaries of creativity and experimentation, while also not losing our identity,” he said.

Concluding, he announced: “We’re doing heavier things than we’ve ever done.”

Members of Guns N’ Roses meanwhile recently teamed up with musicians from such bands as Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers for an “all-star” supergroup during Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready’s music festival.