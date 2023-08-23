SM Entertainment to take legal action against fan who broke into NCT’s Jaehyun’s hotel room

K-pop agency SM Entertainment has announced that it will be taking legal action against a fan who allegedly broke into NCT member Jaehyun’s hotel room last year.

On August 21, a Twitter user uploaded several clips from inside the hotel room, claiming that had it was being used by NCT member Jaehyun at the time, per Soompi.

The clips were taken without permission in a hotel where the NCT 127 members had been staying during their US tour last October, and captured some of the singer’s stage outfits and personal belongings.

Advertisement

SM Entertainment has since released a statement announcing its intent to pursue legal action against the fan. “The video is an illegal act that seriously infringes on the privacy of the artist, and the company is collecting data on the first person who uploaded it and all those who redistributed it,” said the agency, per Newsen.

It continued: “We will request the cooperation of domestic and foreign sites and legal firms to conduct a thorough investigation through law enforcement agencies.”

Earlier this month, Jaehyun released the song ‘Horizon’ through NCT’s ‘NCT LAB’ project, under which the boyband release standalone solo or unit tracks. In an interview with NME, the singer shared that the song was particularly inspired by an airplane ride.

Meanwhile, NCT are set to make their comeback with ‘Golden Age’ on August 28, being the boyband’s first full-group release since ‘Universe’ in December 2021. It’s currently unclear if member Taeil will be involved with promotional activities following his injury.