Snapchat apologise for controversial Juneteenth filter

Snapchat have apologised for a controversial filter posted on the app yesterday (June 19) to mark Juneteenth.

The filter, with a backdrop of a Pan-African flag, made users smile in order to break chains on screen. It was set up to mark Juneteenth, an unofficial US holiday to mark the end of slavery in the country.

“We deeply apologise to the members of the Snapchat community who found this Lens offensive,” a spokesperson for the app told CNN.

This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is…um…interesting. Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020

“A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the Lens that went live for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved through our review process.”

The filter had caused controversy online, with many accusing it of racial insensitivity and one calling it “harmful as hell”.

Team Snapchat celebrating Juneteenth all of a sudden now pic.twitter.com/Xfd6hDTnAt — Kynady (@kayv_will) June 19, 2020

This is why Whiteness cannot be trusted by default. If you don't know if you can or should do something, the best thing to do is to listen and learn, Snapchat. On Juneteenth, releasing a filter that implies Black people can smile it all away is racist and harmful as hell. https://t.co/hFonl18igi — Jonathan Silvestri (@SilvestriCodes) June 19, 2020

Snapchat gotta be kidding , they ain’t ever sent anything on Juneteenth before lmao pic.twitter.com/av7DCRtz9a — 🌎🔥 (@TheFinalDre) June 19, 2020

HOW IS IT THAT IN ORDER TO ACTIVATE THE CHAINS BREAKING I HAVE TO SMILE FIRST @Snapchat @snapchatsupport WTF pic.twitter.com/uoXAUkcT5F — Caveman Lu (@WhyLuieGoWhy) June 20, 2020

Many artists and celebrities marked Juneteenth yesterday, with a number of new songs and heartfelt messages posted on social media.

Beyoncé surprise-dropped a new single, entitled ‘Black Parade’, to celebrate Juneteenth, as well as setting up a new charitable initiative of the same name.

Elsewhere, Alicia Keys condemned police brutality on new song ‘Perfect Way to Die’, while Anderson .Paak marked the unofficial US holiday with new song ‘Lockdown’, which reflects on the ongoing global protests following the death of George Floyd.

Taylor Swift also took the time on Juneteenth to share her commitment to being “loudly and ferociously anti-racist” from now on and to “never let privilege lie dormant”.

Swift added that she would be using the day “to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment”.