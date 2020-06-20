GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News

Snapchat apologise for controversial Juneteenth filter

The now-removed filter made users smile in order to break chains on the screen

By Will Richards
Snapchat
Snapchat.

Snapchat have apologised for a controversial filter posted on the app yesterday (June 19) to mark Juneteenth.

The filter, with a backdrop of a Pan-African flag, made users smile in order to break chains on screen. It was set up to mark Juneteenth, an unofficial US holiday to mark the end of slavery in the country.

“We deeply apologise to the members of the Snapchat community who found this Lens offensive,” a spokesperson for the app told CNN.

Advertisement

“A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the Lens that went live for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved through our review process.”

The filter had caused controversy online, with many accusing it of racial insensitivity and one calling it “harmful as hell”.

Advertisement

Many artists and celebrities marked Juneteenth yesterday, with a number of new songs and heartfelt messages posted on social media.

Beyoncé surprise-dropped a new single, entitled ‘Black Parade’, to celebrate Juneteenth, as well as setting up a new charitable initiative of the same name.

Elsewhere, Alicia Keys condemned police brutality on new song ‘Perfect Way to Die’, while Anderson .Paak marked the unofficial US holiday with new song ‘Lockdown’, which reflects on the ongoing global protests following the death of George Floyd.

Taylor Swift also took the time on Juneteenth to share her commitment to being “loudly and ferociously anti-racist” from now on and to “never let privilege lie dormant”.

Swift added that she would be using the day “to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.