Snapchat developing ‘Remix’ feature in style of TikTok ‘Duets’

Snapchat is developing a new ‘Remix’ feature in a similar style to TikTok‘s popular Duets format.

The new feature was first shared by Twitter user and developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who immediately drew comparisons between the proposed ‘Remix’ feature and ‘Duets’.

Confirming that the feature was in development in a statement to TechCrunch, a Snapchat spokesperson said: “I can confirm that externally we are testing the ability to reply to a friend’s story with a remixed Snap.

“It lets you build on your friend’s Snap while recording your own alongside the original as it plays for contextual conversations on Snapchat.”

The idea behind the ‘Remix’ feature is for users to be able to create their own expanded versions of their friends’ Snaps, to be known as ‘remixes’.

#Snapchat is working on the possibility of remixing friends' Stories 👀 ℹ️ You can choose between different layouts to create your snap. pic.twitter.com/VJcEtMc9Ea — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 25, 2021

Another TikTok rival was recently created by YouTube, with short-form video platform Shorts launching in the US this month.

Like TikTok, Shorts will allow users to create short videos and pull from a library of songs to soundtrack them. Shorts boasts access to millions of songs from over 250 labels and publishing companies, including major labels like Universal, Sony and Warner, as well as independent companies like Beggars and Kobalt.

The new app will also incorporate audio from videos across YouTube, which the company says will open up “a new playground of creativity like never before”.

Elsewhere, fans of BTS urged TikTok to investigate after the band’s official account was hacked earlier this month.

Fans of the K-pop giants who visited the account were greeted with a variety of cartoon clips which bore no relation to their current activities.