‘SNL’ say goodbye to Pete Davidson and more as season ends

The cast of Saturday Night Live have said goodbye to several cast members as its 47th season comes to a close.

Cast members including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Addy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney each big farewell to Studio 8H in their own ways.

Davidson’s farewell reflected on his first-ever appearance on SNL in a segment alongside Colin Jost on the ‘Weekend Update’ desk.

Advertisement

Recalling his first audition for the show, he recalled: “[Lorne Michaels] looked me right in the eye and said, ‘I don’t think you’re right for this show, so let’s screw this up together.’ And that’s exactly what we did, and that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate me because we have so much in common.

“If anything, I should inspire hope — that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live. Seriously, you see a guy bumming cigarettes outside a 7/11 at 2 a.m.? That’s not some meth head. That’s the next Pete Davidson!”

Davidson also began the segment by a tongue-in-cheek remark about his relationship with Kim Kardashian. “Hi…millions of people only watching to see if I’ll bring up Kanye,” Davison remarked of Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Davidson went on to thank SNL “for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow.”

He continued: “Thank you…for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you guys.”

Advertisement

McKinnon said her farewell at the start of the show with another edition of her long-running Close Encounters sketch, which concluded with her saying “Earth, I love you. Thanks for letting me stay a while.”

Byrant said her goodbye via the regular Weekend Update appearance where she appeared alongside Bowen Yang in her ‘trendsetter’ slot.

“In: ten nice years,” Byrant said to which Yang responded, “In: a friend I couldn’t have done this without.”

Mooney’s departure was marked during the episode’s closing sketch. McKinnon and Bryant spoke fondly of Mooney through his character, Richard.

“He’s like if a guy was magic, and we’ll love him forever,” said Bryant. “Nine years ago, we met at a white Buddhist temple for swingers,” added McKinnon.

Elsewhere on the show, Japanese Breakfast made her Saturday Night Live debut playing ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’.

The singer-songwriter, aka Michelle Zauner, released new album ‘Jubilee’ last year, and appeared alongside host Natasha Lyonne, star of Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black.