Snoop Dogg is joining new Netflix vampire thriller, ‘Day Shift’

Snoop Dogg has become the latest addition to the cast of upcoming Netflix vampire thriller, Day Shift.

The film was originally announced last year with Jamie Foxx cast early on to play a vampire hunter.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Snoop Dogg will join Foxx alongside Scott Adkins, Meaghan Good, Karla Souza, Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax.

As stated in The Hollywood Reporter, “Day Shift sees Jamie Foxx play a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.”

The film will also see J.J. Perry making his directorial debut.

Last week, the new season two trailer for Mythic Quest was released in which Snoop Dogg also makes an appearance.

The series, released on Apple TV+, was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The second season will premiere on May 7 exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. A further seven episodes will premiere weekly every Friday thereafter.

The new trailer revealed that Snoop Dogg will guest in season two, as will comedian, actor and Drunk History creator Derek Waters.

Snoop Dogg also recently announced his next album will be called ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’.

Taking to social media to share news of his next single, the legendary rapper revealed the title of his 18th studio album – the follow up to 2019’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’.

“NEW SINGLE ALERT OFF NEW ALBUM ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’,” he wrote on Instagram. “‘Roaches In My Ashtray’ new single + video dropping this Friday, April 2.”