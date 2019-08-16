Sophie Turner opens up about her dream ‘Game of Thrones’ ending

"There were so many ways the story could have turned out"

Sophie Turner has revealed more details about her dream Game of Thrones ending.

The actress, who played Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series, has previously defended the show’s ending after the final episode split viewers.

Speaking to TheWrap, Turner opened up about the finale and what she would have liked to happen. “I thought Arya would kill Cersei. And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei,” she said in the new interview. “But there were so many ways the story could have turned out,” she added.

Turner also revealed that she was pleased with the way things turned out for Sansa and her on-screen brother, Bran (played by Isaac Hempstead-Wright), who ended up on the Iron Throne at the end of the series.

“I felt very passionately about the ending for Sansa, and I was very happy with the ending that turned out for her,” Turner said, adding: “I suppose it’s not really the Iron Throne anymore. I think it’s true what Tyrion was saying: Bran holds all of our stories, and we can’t move on unless we remember our history.”

She continued: “Daenerys had to die. Cersei was a mad queen. Arya is too much of a free spirit. Sansa probably wouldn’t want to rule the seven kingdoms anyway – she wanted to stay in the North and defend the North. I really think Bran might be the perfect person for the job.”

Earlier this week (August 13), Turner also revealed what she thought Sansa would have done beyond the last episode.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Turner said that Sansa would likely engage in “no wars, no battles” whilst ruling over “a democratic kind of kingdom” until “she’s very old.”

Turner continued: “I don’t see her getting married or having children. She’d die of old age, very happy…the fact that she doesn’t want power is also something to be said for her. She only cares about the North. [Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I spoke about it a lot… the ways people are blinded by power.

“She can spy that in anyone. She’s seen too much; she can’t be [too] vigilant. We always thought she had her head screwed on, maybe the best of all the characters.”

The final season split viewers, with more than one million people demanding a re-write of the final season. However, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said that while they were grateful for viewers sharing their reactions, they rarely logged on to read people’s thoughts.