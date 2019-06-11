You can spend a night in the Glass House from ‘Black Mirror’

The fully glazed building is located in the Spanish desert

Fans of Black Mirror can book a stay in the glass house from one of the new episodes in the dystopian series.

The building, which features one bedroom, one bathroom, and one living room, has no outer walls, constructed instead with panels of glass.

The house was seen in ‘Smithereens’, the second episode of season five, as the base for social media CEO Billy Bauer’s silent meditation camp. In the show, it is said to be located in Utah, although in real life, it’s in the Gorafe desert in the Spanish area of Granada.

La Casa Del Desierto (aka the house of the desert) was made using glass from the company Guardian Glass, who say the building is able to stay cool even in extreme temperatures and is protected from desert winds. There are no mirrors in the property, everything runs on solar-powered electricity, and water comes from a tank beneath the property.

Avid Black Mirror fans can host go on their own silent meditation camps at the property, but will only be able to stay for two nights maximum, compared to Bauer’s 10-day stay. Two people are able to book the glass house for 150 euros per night on the property’s website.

Meanwhile, the show’s creator Charlie Brooker has discussed the ambiguous ending to ‘Smithereens’. The episode stars Fleabag’s Andrew Scott as a beleaguered widower who takes a young intern hostage in a bid to find inner peace.

The episode ends in a cloud of uncertainty as Chris (Scott) and his hostage fight for the possession of a gun before a police sniper takes a shot at the vehicle carrying both men. It also leaves viewers in the dark over what a grieving mother discovers within her dead daughter’s social media account.