A ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Venom’ crossover is “likely”, according to Marvel

Sony currently own the rights to both characters

A crossover of Spider-Man and Venom is “likely” to happen in the future, according to the head of Marvel Studios.

Kevin Feige, who is president of the film studio, has discussed the possibility of bringing together the two characters in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Feige said that while it was “probably up to Sony”, he could see it happening in the future. “Sony has both those characters and has Venom in their world,” he said.

“I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.”

Sony has the rights to Spider-Man and villains associated with him but agreed to lease the character back to Marvel in 2015 so he could appear in the MCU. Since then, the superhero has turned up in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom Hardy played Venom in the film of the same name last year. The movie also starred Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate. It made $855 million ($673 million) at the box office, despite poor reviews from critics.

Meanwhile, the next Spider-Man movie is due for release next month. Spider-Man: Far From Home will see Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) go on holiday to Europe with his friends, only to have his trip rudely interrupted by forces of evil. The film is due in cinemas on July 2.