Stacey Abrams makes surprise appearance as President in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Stacey Abrams made a surprise appearance in the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

The Georgia politician, who is running for governor of the state this year, made an appearance in the episode as the president of “United Earth”.

Abrams appears at the end of the season four finale episode, called ‘Coming Home’.

The politician spoke in the episode saying: “United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words.”

Oh, #StarTrekDiscovery, what brilliant casting this was. Brava, @StaceyAbrams, welcome to the Star Trek family! 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/dpxyjyhAh6 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2022

Stacey Abrams as President of United Earth is the best Star Trek cameo of all time. pic.twitter.com/xWQdXpmDd8 — Robin Beth Schaer (@robinschaer) March 17, 2022

Abrams also has a conversation with the show’s main character, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), about Earth rejoining the Federation before the episode’s end.

As reported in Variety, the politician spent several days in Toronto for the cameo, while Martin-Green told Deadline that Abrams was a “civil hero”. Martin-Green added: It was an honour for me as a Black woman to stand with her in the story.”

Michelle Paradise, executive producer on the show, told Deadline there was “no one better” for the part than Abrams.

Paradise said: “We knew that she was a fan of the show and of Trek in general, and for us, there was no one better to be that president.

“…It was just an amazing thing. She did such an incredible job, it was a privilege for all of us to get to work with her, and we’re so grateful she joined us for that.”

Speaking about her love for Star Trek to The New York Times in 2019, Abrams said: “I love Voyager and I love Discovery and of course I respect the original, but I revere The Next Generation.”