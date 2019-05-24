Here’s a list of stage times for weekend one of All Points East festival 2019

Off to Victoria Park this weekend?

Stage times for this year’s All Points East festival have been revealed, and if you’re going it looks like you’re going to be slightly busy.

The festival takes over London’s Victoria Park from today (May 24) for the next fortnight and it’s going to be a doozy. Big names like The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, Christine and The Queens, Bon Iver, Bring Me The Horizon and Mumford and Sons will all headline the main stage across the next two weekends, ensuring that this year’s festival season will start with an almighty bang.

Revealing the stage times for all six of its stages, plan your festival experience with help from the list below:

STAGE TIMES FRIDAY 24TH MAY 2019

East Stage

Sharethrough (Mobile)

21:15-22:55 The Chemical Brothers

19:20-20:20 Hot Chip

18:05-18:50 Little Dragon

16:55-17:40 Danny Brown

16:00-16:30 Little Simz

15:05-15:35 Petite Noir

North Stage

20:05-21:05 Primal Scream

18:50-19:35 Róisín Murphy

17:35-18:20 Kate Tempest

16:30-17:05 Steve Mason

15:30-16:00 Ibibio Sound Machine

14:30-15:00 Jadu Heart

West Stage

20:00-21:00 Jon Hopkins (Live)

18:40-19:30 Spiritualized

17:20-18:10 David August

15:50-16:50 Lane 8

14:40-15:25 Elder Island

X Stage

21:00-22:30 Optimo

19:30-21:00 Peggy Gou

18:00-19:30 Josey Rebelle

16:30-18:00 Maurice Fulton

15:30-16:30 DMX Krew (Live)

14:00-15:30 GE-OLOGY

Firestone

18:20-18:50 Kelvyn Colt

17:05-17:30 TBC

16:00-16:25 Louis VI

15:00-15:30 Alice D

Jagerhaus

20:00-20:45 Gold Panda

19:20-20:00 Nick Williams

18:40-19:20 Gabe Gurnsey (Live)

18:00-18:40 Nick Williams

17:00-18:00 Zdot Sound System w/Eyez, Capo Lee,

Alika, Jafaris & Isaiah Dreads

16:00-17:00 2Fox (DJ Set)

15:30-16:00 Dirty Freud (Live)

14:30-15:00 Zapatilla

STAGE TIMES SATURDAY 25TH MAY 2019

East Stage

21:30-22:55 The Strokes

19:40-20:40 The Raconteurs

18:20-19:10 Johnny Marr

17:10 -7:50 Parquet Courts

16:05-16:45 Amyl And The Sniffers

15:05-15:35 Viagra Boys

14:05-14:35 Demob Happy

North Stage

20:05-21:15 Interpol

18:35-19:35 Courtney Barnett

17:10-18:00 Anna Calvi

16:00-16:45 Fat White Family

15:00-15:30 Dream Wife

14:00-14:30 The Nude Party

West Stage

20:05-21:05 Connan Mockasin

18:10-19:10 Jarvis

16:45-17:30 Bakar

15:30-16:15 Temples

14:30-15:00 Angie Mcmahon

X Stage

20:15-21:00 BC Camplight

19:00-19:45 Yak

17:45-18:30 Our Girl

16:30-17:15 Willie J Healey

15:30-16:00 Feet

14:30-15:00 Egyptian Blue

Firestone

18:00-18:25 Balcony

16:45-17:10 Valeras

15:40-16:00 Himalayas

14:30-15:00 Vista Kicks

Jagerhaus

20:10-21:10 Fat White Family (DJ Set)

19:25-20:10 Gruff Rhys

18:40-19:25 Anchorsong (Live)

18:00-18:40 Psychedelic PornCrumpets

17:00-18:00 Flamingods (DJ Set)

16:30-17:00 Miya Folick

15:30-16:00 Sinead O’Brien

14:30-15:00 Pregoblin

13:30-14:00 Billy No Mates

STAGE TIMES SUNDAY 26TH MAY 2019

East Stage

21:10-22:25 Christine & The Queens

19:30-20:30 Metronomy

18:00-18:45 Honne

16:45-17:30 Toro Y Moi

15:30-16:15 Baloji

14:30-15:00 Mild Orange

13:30-14:00 QBRCK

North Stage

20:05-21:05 James Blake

18:40-19:35 Kamasi Washington

17:15-18:00 KURT VILE & The Violators

16:00-16:45 Ezra Collective

14:45-15:30 Yves Tumor

13:45-14:20 Cuco

West Stage

19:30-20:30 Maribou State

18:00-18:50 Beach House

16:30-17:15 Princess Nokia

15:15-16:00 Bob Moses

14:15-14:45 Rina Sawayama

13:30-14:00 Kojaque

X Stage

20:30-22:00 Call Super

19:00-20:30 Andrew Weatherall

17:30-19:00 Octo Octa

16:00-17:30 Moxie

14:30-16:00 Galcher Lustwerk

13:00-14:30 Paquita Gordon

Firestone

18:15-18:40 Lava La Rue

16:45-17:10 Kaiit

15:35-16:00 Lou Doillon

14:20-14:45 John Nicholas

13:20-13:45 Contour

Jagerhaus

20:00-20:45 Romare (Live)

19:00-20:00 Tsha

18:20-19:00 Self Esteem

17:20-18:20 Sian Anderson (DJ Set)

16:45-17:20 Cola Boyy

15:45-16:15 Retiree

14:45-15:45 Madison Mcferrin

13:45-14:15 Deep Deep Water

13:00-13:45 8 Bit Society (DJ Set)

Meanwhile, Ezra Furman, RY X, and Phosphorescent are among the latest additions to Bon Iver‘s All Points East show.

All three acts will take to the stage in East London’s Victoria Park ahead of the American band’s headline performance on Sunday June 2. You can buy tickets here via DICE.

All Points East also has a huge ‘In The Neighbourhood’ summer programme of free events taking place at this year’s festival.