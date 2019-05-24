Here’s a list of stage times for weekend one of All Points East festival 2019

Off to Victoria Park this weekend?
Stage times for this year’s All Points East festival have been revealed, and if you’re going it looks like you’re going to be slightly busy.
The festival takes over London’s Victoria Park from today (May 24) for the next fortnight and it’s going to be a doozy. Big names like The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, Christine and The Queens, Bon Iver, Bring Me The Horizon and Mumford and Sons will all headline the main stage across the next two weekends, ensuring that this year’s festival season will start with an almighty bang.
Revealing the stage times for all six of its stages, plan your festival experience with help from the list below:
STAGE TIMES FRIDAY 24TH MAY 2019
East Stage
21:15-22:55 The Chemical Brothers
19:20-20:20 Hot Chip
18:05-18:50 Little Dragon
16:55-17:40 Danny Brown
16:00-16:30 Little Simz
15:05-15:35 Petite Noir
North Stage
20:05-21:05 Primal Scream
18:50-19:35 Róisín Murphy
17:35-18:20 Kate Tempest
16:30-17:05 Steve Mason
15:30-16:00 Ibibio Sound Machine
14:30-15:00 Jadu Heart
West Stage
20:00-21:00 Jon Hopkins (Live)
18:40-19:30 Spiritualized
17:20-18:10 David August
15:50-16:50 Lane 8
14:40-15:25 Elder Island
X Stage
21:00-22:30 Optimo
19:30-21:00 Peggy Gou
18:00-19:30 Josey Rebelle
16:30-18:00 Maurice Fulton
15:30-16:30 DMX Krew (Live)
14:00-15:30 GE-OLOGY
Firestone
18:20-18:50 Kelvyn Colt
17:05-17:30 TBC
16:00-16:25 Louis VI
15:00-15:30 Alice D
Jagerhaus
20:00-20:45 Gold Panda
19:20-20:00 Nick Williams
18:40-19:20 Gabe Gurnsey (Live)
18:00-18:40 Nick Williams
17:00-18:00 Zdot Sound System w/Eyez, Capo Lee,
Alika, Jafaris & Isaiah Dreads
16:00-17:00 2Fox (DJ Set)
15:30-16:00 Dirty Freud (Live)
14:30-15:00 Zapatilla
STAGE TIMES SATURDAY 25TH MAY 2019
East Stage
21:30-22:55 The Strokes
19:40-20:40 The Raconteurs
18:20-19:10 Johnny Marr
17:10 -7:50 Parquet Courts
16:05-16:45 Amyl And The Sniffers
15:05-15:35 Viagra Boys
14:05-14:35 Demob Happy
North Stage
20:05-21:15 Interpol
18:35-19:35 Courtney Barnett
17:10-18:00 Anna Calvi
16:00-16:45 Fat White Family
15:00-15:30 Dream Wife
14:00-14:30 The Nude Party
West Stage
20:05-21:05 Connan Mockasin
18:10-19:10 Jarvis
16:45-17:30 Bakar
15:30-16:15 Temples
14:30-15:00 Angie Mcmahon
X Stage
20:15-21:00 BC Camplight
19:00-19:45 Yak
17:45-18:30 Our Girl
16:30-17:15 Willie J Healey
15:30-16:00 Feet
14:30-15:00 Egyptian Blue
Firestone
18:00-18:25 Balcony
16:45-17:10 Valeras
15:40-16:00 Himalayas
14:30-15:00 Vista Kicks
Jagerhaus
20:10-21:10 Fat White Family (DJ Set)
19:25-20:10 Gruff Rhys
18:40-19:25 Anchorsong (Live)
18:00-18:40 Psychedelic PornCrumpets
17:00-18:00 Flamingods (DJ Set)
16:30-17:00 Miya Folick
15:30-16:00 Sinead O’Brien
14:30-15:00 Pregoblin
13:30-14:00 Billy No Mates
STAGE TIMES SUNDAY 26TH MAY 2019
East Stage
21:10-22:25 Christine & The Queens
19:30-20:30 Metronomy
18:00-18:45 Honne
16:45-17:30 Toro Y Moi
15:30-16:15 Baloji
14:30-15:00 Mild Orange
13:30-14:00 QBRCK
North Stage
20:05-21:05 James Blake
18:40-19:35 Kamasi Washington
17:15-18:00 KURT VILE & The Violators
16:00-16:45 Ezra Collective
14:45-15:30 Yves Tumor
13:45-14:20 Cuco
West Stage
19:30-20:30 Maribou State
18:00-18:50 Beach House
16:30-17:15 Princess Nokia
15:15-16:00 Bob Moses
14:15-14:45 Rina Sawayama
13:30-14:00 Kojaque
X Stage
20:30-22:00 Call Super
19:00-20:30 Andrew Weatherall
17:30-19:00 Octo Octa
16:00-17:30 Moxie
14:30-16:00 Galcher Lustwerk
13:00-14:30 Paquita Gordon
Firestone
18:15-18:40 Lava La Rue
16:45-17:10 Kaiit
15:35-16:00 Lou Doillon
14:20-14:45 John Nicholas
13:20-13:45 Contour
Jagerhaus
20:00-20:45 Romare (Live)
19:00-20:00 Tsha
18:20-19:00 Self Esteem
17:20-18:20 Sian Anderson (DJ Set)
16:45-17:20 Cola Boyy
15:45-16:15 Retiree
14:45-15:45 Madison Mcferrin
13:45-14:15 Deep Deep Water
13:00-13:45 8 Bit Society (DJ Set)
Meanwhile, Ezra Furman, RY X, and Phosphorescent are among the latest additions to Bon Iver‘s All Points East show.
All three acts will take to the stage in East London’s Victoria Park ahead of the American band’s headline performance on Sunday June 2. You can buy tickets here via DICE.
All Points East also has a huge ‘In The Neighbourhood’ summer programme of free events taking place at this year’s festival.