‘Star Wars’ C3PO helmet is set to sell for £1million

A helmet worn by C3PO in the first Star Wars film is expected to fetch £1million.

It is part of a collection of more than 1,800 pieces of film and TV memorabilia, including props from Indiana Jones, James Bond and A Nightmare On Elm Street, which are due to go on sale at an auction in London from November 9.

Run by Propstore, the head piece worn by Antony Daniels in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977, is one of the highest valued items in the sale, with an estimated price tag of £500,000 to £1million.

“I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” said Daniels via The Independent.

“I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”

Other items set to go up for auction include Indiana Jones‘ bullwhip, Freddy Krueger’s glove worn by Robert Englund during A Nightmare On Elm Street which is estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s costume as Jack Dawson in Titanic and the shield used by Chris Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Items worn or used by Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence, Marlon Brando and Cillian Murphy will also feature in the auction.

Meanwhile, director Guillermo del Toro recently confirmed that he was once set to helm a Star Wars film that never came to fruition.

While little is known of the axed film, del Toro’s Star Wars movie would have featured a script by David S. Goyer, who famously wrote on films such as Man Of Steel, Batman Begins, last year’s The Sandman series on Netflix and more.

It was also recently revealed that Lando, the Donald Glover-led Star Wars project on Lando Calrissian will no longer be a Disney+ series but is instead being developed as a feature-length film.