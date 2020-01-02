News Film News

‘Star Wars’ fans are calling on Disney to release JJ Abrams’ cut of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Original cut is rumoured to be three hours long

Damian Jones
Star Wars
J.J Abrams Credit: Getty

Star Wars fans are calling on Disney to release a rumoured JJ Abrams’ cut of The Rise Of Skywalker.

Many followers have taken to Twitter to claim that the film was originally intended to be three hours long and there were various scenes and characters cut from the movie.

One fan wrote: “Hang on I’m seeing/reading that The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to be 3hrs long and have the Force Ghosts Anakin, Obi-Wan, Luke, and company appear with Rey? I need to see this cut ASAP!”

Other fans claim there was a scene when Finn (John Boyega) was revealed to be force sensitive which was removed from the final cut.

They are now using the hashtag ReleaseTheJJCut in a bid to get the rumoured cut released.

Meanwhile, Ian McDiarmid, who plays Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars, recently said creator George Lucas would never have brought his character back from the dead.

Palpatine made a shock comeback in the recently released Rise Of Skywalker, becoming one of the film’s biggest talking points, and McDiarmid has said that he also believed his character to be dead, and that Lucas would never have chosen to resurrect him.

“I thought I was dead!” McDiarmid told Digital Spy. “I thought he was dead. Because when we did Return of the Jedi, and I was thrown down that chute to Galactic Hell, he was dead.

“I said, ‘Oh, does he come back?’ And [George Lucas] said, ‘No, he’s dead.’ So I just accepted that. But then, of course, I didn’t know I was going to be doing the prequels, so in a sense he wasn’t dead, because we went back to revisit him when he was a young man. But I was totally surprised by this.”

NME‘s three-star review of The Rise Of Skywalker calls Episode Nine a “sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want.”

