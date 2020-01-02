‘Star Wars’ fans are calling on Disney to release JJ Abrams’ cut of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Star Wars fans are calling on Disney to release a rumoured JJ Abrams’ cut of The Rise Of Skywalker.

Many followers have taken to Twitter to claim that the film was originally intended to be three hours long and there were various scenes and characters cut from the movie.

One fan wrote: “Hang on I’m seeing/reading that The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to be 3hrs long and have the Force Ghosts Anakin, Obi-Wan, Luke, and company appear with Rey? I need to see this cut ASAP!”

Advertisement

Other fans claim there was a scene when Finn (John Boyega) was revealed to be force sensitive which was removed from the final cut.

They are now using the hashtag ReleaseTheJJCut in a bid to get the rumoured cut released.

Hang on I'm seeing/reading that The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to be 3hrs long and have the Force Ghosts Anakin, Obi-Wan, Luke, and company appear with Rey? Idk if it's true but if it is, I need to see this cut ASAP! #ReleaseTheAbramsCut #ReleaseTheJJCut pic.twitter.com/rByS3sWjR4 — Cristian Molina (@DirectedByCJ) January 2, 2020

If you really care about star wars, if you really care about Hayden, and want the original cut, make this trending #ReleaseTheJJCut — ًً (@kenobiness) January 2, 2020

i refuse to believe that finn is NOT force sensitive, he used luke’s lightsaber, was able to keep up a fight without any training and he sensed rey dying because of their force bond, WHY WAS THIS NOT SHOWN? #ReleaseTheJJCut pic.twitter.com/Gnoox4pi4R — sylvia (@stellarcarol) January 2, 2020

WE COULDVE SEEN FINN MOVE SOME SHIT ?????(???(??(???????? FUCK OFF IM ABOUT TO LOSE MY MIND #ReleaseTheJJCut #ReleaseTheAbramsCut pic.twitter.com/quIMPu91LQ — darth jader (@kenobistan) January 2, 2020

the way they did not structure this movie properly like were we just supposed to find this shit out on twitter? WHY COULDN’T THEY ADD IT TO THE FILM? there are so many pot holes in this movie I AM MAD #ReleaseTheJJCut pic.twitter.com/qTl2t1k8hO — ramsey (@tatooineknights) January 2, 2020

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ian McDiarmid, who plays Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars, recently said creator George Lucas would never have brought his character back from the dead.

Palpatine made a shock comeback in the recently released Rise Of Skywalker, becoming one of the film’s biggest talking points, and McDiarmid has said that he also believed his character to be dead, and that Lucas would never have chosen to resurrect him.

“I thought I was dead!” McDiarmid told Digital Spy. “I thought he was dead. Because when we did Return of the Jedi, and I was thrown down that chute to Galactic Hell, he was dead.

“I said, ‘Oh, does he come back?’ And [George Lucas] said, ‘No, he’s dead.’ So I just accepted that. But then, of course, I didn’t know I was going to be doing the prequels, so in a sense he wasn’t dead, because we went back to revisit him when he was a young man. But I was totally surprised by this.”

NME‘s three-star review of The Rise Of Skywalker calls Episode Nine a “sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want.”