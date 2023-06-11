‘Starfield’ debuts sci-fi cities, stealth combat and alien telepathy in latest Direct

The latest Starfield Direct let fans feast their eyes on a vast range of planets and their odd environments, humorous character traits, flexible skill systems and more — placing an emphasis on Bethesda‘s role-playing systems within the game.

Previously, Bethesda’s presentations introduced us to Starfield‘s “NASA punk” aesthetic, where “everything is well used, worn and lived in.”

Today (June 11), another look at the game explained that the game’s planets will fall into one of two categories: colonised or barren. The former is where players will meet friends and foes, spurring their quest through the stars onwards, and the latter are resource-heavy and possess risks and rewards. For example, the planet’s gravitational pull will affect how combat plays out.

Arguably, a lot of the RPG elements are expected for Bethesda — like skill points, advantageous and disadvantageous perks, companions and romances. But, the settings that we saw in the showcase — like New Atlantis — are the stage for how all of these systems complement and conflict with each other to deliver a proper space odyssey.

Players will be able to pick how they respond to people, but people will also react to certain traits that the player might choose — such as paying out higher bounties if they ally with one faction against the others.

According to Bethesda, New Atlantis is “the biggest city that [the developer] has ever made […] Not just in size but also in custom art, crowds and quests.” So, it’s assumed players will be pouring hours into multiple playthroughs to make the most of every potential outcome.

“We obsess over the details,” admitted Howard as the Starfield showcase scrolled through the food in the character’s inventory, including a box of Orange Juice of Transcendence, a patty melt, a deliciously toasted slice of bread, and a plate of Trilo Bites.

Combat is also adaptive to multiple styles, with skills spread across Physical, Social, Combat, Science and Tech trees. The Xenosociology skill lets players telepathically control aliens, stopping them from becoming skewered, while another player is shown using the Neurostrike skill that lets the player punch their way through any sort of altercation — though other builds demonstrate that a more standard first-person shooter approach is also supported.

It’s been an exciting day for sci-fi fans. Besides Starfield, Ubisoft revealed Star Wars Outlaws, which is said to be the series’ first open-world game and will tell the story of “scoundrel” Kay Vess, whose adventures take place during the tumultuous time before Return of the Jedi.