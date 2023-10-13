‘Starfield’ modder replaces all ships with Thomas The Tank Engine

A Starfield modder has made a mod that replaces all of the sci-fi game’s ships with Thomas The Tank Engine.

Modder Trainwiz shared that they have a number of Starfield mods in the works and that “some might be serious”. This one, in contrast, causes issues with building ships, flying ships in the third person perspective and any texture related mods that the player might be running.

“For his crimes against God and his invention of murder, Thomas was smote, thusly,” read the description for the mod, titled “Really Useful Starfield”, on Nexus Mods.

https://t.co/4JIM24WZB0 I have replaced all ships in #Starfield with Thomas the Tank Engine. Let's all be mature about this now. pic.twitter.com/o54kYRbOQ5 — Trainwiz (@trainwiz) October 11, 2023

“Rejected from Hell and obviously never going into Heaven, they say that the Tank Engine has been banished to wander the stars forever, unable to satiate his bloodlust and unable to find peace in his heart.”

This is something of a full circle moment for Trainwiz, also known as Kevin Brock. In 2013, they developed a mod for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim that turned its dragons into Thomas The Tank Engine.

The accompanying video then accrued hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube before it was removed and reuploaded, and was the originator for one of the most famous trends in gaming.

Previously, Trainwiz said that the choice of Thomas The Tank Engine was wholly “spontaneous” and they didn’t realise how fellow fans would react.

“A friend of mine gave me some Thomas models he had ripped from a crappy iPhone game and asked me what I could do with them, so I spent half an hour replacing dragons,” they said in 2019. “I read the books as a kid, but hadn’t really even thought about the whole thing in years.”

