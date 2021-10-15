‘Stath Lets Flats’ season three airing late October

Channel 4‘s BAFTA-winning comedy Stath Lets Fats will release its third season on October 26.

The film’s star and creator Jamie Demetriou took to Instagram to officially announce the news. “26/10/2021 on @channel4,” he simply wrote next to a video featuring part of the show’s title credits.

Advertisement

Alongside Demetriou, the returning cast will include sister Sophie played by Natasia Demetriou (What We Do In The Shadows), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts) and Katy Wix (The Windsors). Emmy-nominated Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed is also confirmed to make a return appearance.

Additional guest stars for this season include This Country‘s Charlie Cooper, who will play a rival letting agent, and Gavin & Stacey‘s Julia Davis, who will play the sister to Stath’s ex-lover Carol, who it was revealed in the season two finale was carrying his baby.

Demetriou confirmed the show had been renewed for a third series last October, writing on social media: “Stath Lets Flats got a series 3. Thank you very @Channel4. Al is delighted, bless you.”

He added of the show’s return: “This is lovely. I love Channel 4. Thanks so much for having us back for a series 3. Sorry the title is still hard to say. Love Jamie Demetriou from Stalph Les Flav”.

In character as Stath, he went on: “Thank you so truly for this energetically and development news. I never seen something on Channel For (4) in my life, but someone told me they done a programme about people being embarrassed about their body.

Advertisement

“Which is a shame. I’m proud of my body, even though my eyebrow is a bit too wide and I’m panickin’ it’s joinin’ to my head hair.”