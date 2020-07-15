The space once home to the statue of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston has been replaced with a new sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester this morning (Wednesday 15).

Colston’s statue was torn down and thrown in the harbour by protesters at an anti-racism march back in June.

The new statue depicts protester Jen Reid, who was photographed on the day Colston’s statue was toppled, standing atop the plinth and raising her first.

Advertisement

Erected early this morning, the new statue, organised by a team led by artist Marc Quinn, sees Reid in the same pose. As the statue was put up, Reid raised her fist once again in front of the new statue and a placard labelled “black lives still matter” was placed in front.

As the Guardian reports, Reid and Quinn had been secretly planning the installation for weeks, and it came as a complete surprise to the authorities, who had yet to announce a plan for the empty space once held by Colston’s statue.

Shortly after the vehicles drove away, Reid stood in front of the statue with her fist in the air. “It’s just incredible,” Reid said of the new statue. “That’s pretty fucking ballsy, that it is.”

Following the destruction of the Colston statue, famous Bristol venue Colston Hall said it was working to change its name, choosing a new one that will “reflect the unity and joy that experiencing live music together brings”.

Cultural figures from across Bristol and beyond have shared their thoughts on the presence of Colston in the city. Massive Attack said the statue “should never have been a public monument” while IDLES’ Joe Talbot told NME: “I need to explain [Bristol’s history] to my kids. How do you think it felt for Black parents to walk their kids past some fucking statue which basically ignores the massacre and the exploitation of their ancestors?”

Advertisement

The Streets’ Mike Skinner, meanwhile, says he regrets ever playing the Colston Hall, while Bristol City Poet Vanessa Kisuule wrote an exclusive essay for NME on the toppling of the Colston statue. “Edward Colston does not represent us,” she wrote.