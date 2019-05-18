The fantasy work has drawn comparisons to 'Game of Thrones'

Stephen King’s fantasy novel The Eyes of the Dragon, is being adapted into a major new television series by Hulu.

The novel, which has drawn comparisons to Game of Thrones, was written by King in 1984 and drew on mythology from his Dark Tower novel and shared a character with another one of King’s most popular novels, The Stand.

Now, according to Deadline, Hulu have acquired the rights to develop a pilot of the novel with Lego and Batman Movie creator Seth Grahame-Smith being brought in to write the opening episode and work as the series show runner.

Grahame-Smith will produce the series alongside David Katzenberg, Bill Haber, Roy Lee and Jon Berg.

Speaking to Deadline, Grahame-Smith said: “I am so excited to be working in the world of Stephen King with with Hulu, which has such a terrific track record with Stephen King adaptations.

“The goal for this series is to feel unlike any Stephen King adaptation before, with this rich underlying source material, and the only true fantasy book he wrote that has kings and swords and princesses. We will honor the spirit of the book and the legacy.”

Earlier this year, the cast was announced for another Stephen king television adaptation, this time for Dark Tower.

Based on King’s books, the forthcoming series will feature Jasper Pääkkönen and Sam Strike, both of whom have been cast in the show’s pilot episode.

Strike, who many will know for playing Johnny Carter in EastEnders, will play Roland Deschain, otherwise known as The Gunslinger. Pääkkönen is reported to fill the role of the Man in Black, who also goes by the names Marten Broadcloak and Randall Flagg.

The plot of the Amazon series is set to explain how Roland became a gunslinger and first crossed paths with the Man in Black.

The series was originally intended to tie-in with the 2017 motion picture that starred Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. But after the Nikolaj Arcel-directed movie failed to connect with audiences it was decided that the series would serve as a more faithful adaptation of the books.