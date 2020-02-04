Steve Coogan says ‘The Trip To Greece’ will be the final series of the hit show

Steve Coogan has said the upcoming The Trip To Greece will be the last series of the show.

The Trip began in 2010 when the two actors went on a restaurant tour of the north of England. Since then, they have also visited Italy and Spain on the show.

Speaking at a press screening of The Trip To Greece, Coogan, Rob Brydon and director Michael Winterbottom were all in agreement that it would be the “fourth and last” instalment. “That’s the idea,” Winterbottom said.

“I was going to say quit while you’re ahead but if that was the case we would have quit with [series] 3,” Coogan added. “But quit while you’re not far behind. Jump before you’re pushed. We made a joke about being repetitive in this one but I think making jokes about being repetitive about being repetitive gets a bit thin. I’m sure Rob’s still got a few years left in him so we’ll see a few interesting things. I’ll still work with Michael and I’ll still go for lunch with Rob.”

The Trip To Greece was filmed in June 2019 and will premiere on SkyOne on March 3, 2020. Brydon shared an early glimpse at the final series last summer when he tweeted a photo of himself and Coogan sat on a bench wearing matching straw hats.

Meanwhile, last year saw Coogan reprise his role as Alan Partridge for a new show, This Time With Alan Partridge. In a five star review of the show, NME wrote: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year. Back of the net.”

Brydon also returned to a familiar role in 2019 when he appeared as Uncle Bryn in the Christmas special of Gavin And Stacey. Last month, he said he hoped the show’s creators “leave it where it is”, despite the one-off episode’s huge streaming success.