Steve Coogan to play ‘Dr. Strangelove’ in new stage adaptation

Steve Coogan has been confirmed to play the lead role in a new stage adaptation of Dr. Strangelove.

The actor is teaming up once again with The Thick Of It and Alan Partridge creator Armando Iannucci for the adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film.

The legendary movie – officially titled Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb – was first released in 1964.

Like Peter Sellers did in the 1964 movie, Coogan will portray multiple roles in the play.

It is the first time the satirical film, which follows an Air Force general who orders a preemptive nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, has been adapted for the stage.

Can’t wait to get started. We’re all hoping to send people home with a smile and a scream. #DrStrangelove https://t.co/HYgRm05s1h — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 26, 2023

Speaking about the role via The Independent, Coogan said: “The idea of putting Dr. Strangelove on stage is daunting. A huge responsibility. It’s also an exciting challenge, an opportunity to bring this timeless classic to a new audience.”

Iannucci added: “I’ve seen Steve Coogan close-up for many years now, and can tell you that no-one gets right under the skin of a character the way he does.

“We’re all so delighted he’ll be bringing these amazing gifts to the stage for the hugely contrasting roles in Dr. Strangelove and I for one can’t wait to see Steve make them his own. It’s going to be a thrill for all of us.”

The play will be staged at London’s Noel Coward Theatre from October 8 2024 until December 21. Tickets can purchased here.

Iannucci previously confirmed his plans for the play earlier this summer. He told BBC News: “As a story, weirdly it hasn’t gone away. It seems the right time to remind people of the mad logic behind these dangerous games that superpowers play.”

Kubrick’s family also commented on the adaptation, with his widow, Christiane Kubrick, saying at the time: “We have always been reluctant to let anyone adapt any of Stanley’s work, and we never have. It was so important to him that it wasn’t changed from how he finished it.

“But we could not resist authorising this project: the time is right; the people doing it are fantastic; and Strangelove should be brought to a new and younger audience. I am sure Stanley would have approved it too.”